Northern Trust Corp Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gencor Industries were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $178.49 million, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.68. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 7.54%.

In other Gencor Industries news, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $37,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Sharp sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $86,880.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,350 shares of company stock worth $168,557. 29.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

