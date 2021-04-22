Northern Trust Corp Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.85% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 47.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 180.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EARN opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

