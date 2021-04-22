Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMAC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.69. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.