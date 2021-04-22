Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in California BanCorp were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California BanCorp by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.25. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter.

California BanCorp Profile

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to medium-sized businesses and professional firms in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

