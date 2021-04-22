Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 768.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 340,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.79% of Aware worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Aware by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aware stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. Aware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 130.24%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Aware from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Aware Profile

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

