Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SB Financial Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBFG opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

