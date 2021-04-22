Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,778 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHG. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth about $188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.07 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Westwood Holdings Group Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

