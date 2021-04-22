Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$47.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.30.

TSE NPI traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$43.99. 256,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,643. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.18. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$28.58 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

