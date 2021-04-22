Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $417.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.