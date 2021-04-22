Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $16.81 Million Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $94.80.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.