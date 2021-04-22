Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up about 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

