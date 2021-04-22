Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.40. 188,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

