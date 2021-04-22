Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $140.72. 123,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,254. The company has a market cap of $396.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $262,916,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.