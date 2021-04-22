Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 864,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 229,136 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of FHI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,432. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 10,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $309,424.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 317,429 shares in the company, valued at $9,538,741.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $153,350.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,607. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

