Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Berenberg Bank

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

