Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 63.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $20,183,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Novavax by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

NVAX opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.83. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $877,770.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $883,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,201.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

