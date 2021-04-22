Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NVO opened at $74.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $174.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

