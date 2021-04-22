NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNOW. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NOW stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts predict that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.