Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor updated its Q2 guidance to above $3.10 EPS.

NYSE:NUE traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.89. 164,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,847. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $82.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

