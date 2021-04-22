Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to report earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18).

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares in the company, valued at $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRIX traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.09. 21,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,567. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

