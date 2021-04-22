Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,922 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,995 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 45,302 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $760.56 million, a PE ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

