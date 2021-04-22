Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amyris were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,919,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amyris by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Amyris by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 167,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

Amyris stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

