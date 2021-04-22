Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in OneSpan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt purchased 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

