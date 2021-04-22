Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 101.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,349 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ANIK opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.27 million, a P/E ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

