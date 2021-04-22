Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 726 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of America’s Car-Mart worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $191,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,233,091.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

