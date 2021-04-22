Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $14,219,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.21.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.9844 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

SNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

