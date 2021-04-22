Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $826.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Gil Chapman sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $39,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,386.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

