NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $39,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NVEE opened at $90.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.76.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.