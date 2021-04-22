nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 147.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $877,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.