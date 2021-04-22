NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its position in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $11.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $602.48. The company had a trading volume of 152,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,582,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $275.40 and a 52-week high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

