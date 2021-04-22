nYFI Price Down 16.2% This Week (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, nYFI has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. nYFI has a total market capitalization of $306,561.86 and approximately $30,197.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00070909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00020164 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00732494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00095792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.91 or 0.08280401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00050615 BTC.

About nYFI

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

nYFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

