Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

OCUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.