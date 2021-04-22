OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

OFG stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. 339,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at $35,054.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

