OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.89. 10,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $24.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

