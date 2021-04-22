Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

OVBC opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.72.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

