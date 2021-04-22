Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Posts Earnings Results

Apr 22nd, 2021

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.43. 14,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.00. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $124.99 and a fifty-two week high of $253.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Earnings History for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

