Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,236. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $369.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $77,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares valued at $297,640. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

