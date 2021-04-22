OLO (NYSE:OLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. OLO has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit