Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $10.04 on Major Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $10.04 or 0.00020058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and $1.28 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,197 coins and its circulating supply is 562,881 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

