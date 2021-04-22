Omnicell (OMCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 156.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

