Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Leede Jones Gab reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.