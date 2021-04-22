Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.29) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

ONCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,224.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $10,595,000.

Oncorus stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. 230,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,627. Oncorus has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

