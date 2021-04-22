OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $28.19

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.19, but opened at $26.81. OneSpan shares last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 26.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

