Oppenheimer Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $140.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

TEL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

