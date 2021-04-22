Oppenheimer Boosts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $140.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $130.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.
TEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.
TEL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average of $120.85. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.
In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
