Oppenheimer Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.59. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $301.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $858.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.24 and its 200-day moving average is $274.95. Facebook has a 52 week low of $178.14 and a 52 week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,918 shares of company stock valued at $457,346,443 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.