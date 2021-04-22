Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of ORCL opened at $76.62 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 52-week low of $50.86 and a 52-week high of $80.21. The company has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

