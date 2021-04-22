Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $27.93 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $27,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.62.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

