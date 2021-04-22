Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $20,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

BIIB stock opened at $269.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.