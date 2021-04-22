OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.60

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $2.67. OrganiGram shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 106,713 shares traded.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “underperformer” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market cap of $592.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in OrganiGram by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.