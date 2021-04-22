Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.51

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.95.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $304.61 million for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 21.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Oyj will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Orion Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

